Yarmouth Police seek missing endangered man



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are looking for a missing endangered man. Jean Paul Morancy is 56-years-old. Morancy was last seen at his home on Laban Lane at approximately 1230 AM on January 29, 2022. He is believed to be on foot and it is unknown what he was last wearing. He is between 5’8 and 5’10 tall and weights 160 lbs. to 175 lbs. Mr. Morancy does not speak English he only speaks Haitian Creole. Please contact the Yarmouth Police Department if you have any information regarding Jean Paul’s whereabouts or have had any contact with him since he was last seen. YPD can be reached at 508-775-0445 Ext. 0