YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Diego Simoes Neves, age 16 has been reported missing. He is 5’7″, 115 pounds with dark brown hair, brown eyes, braces, and a long scar on left arm. He is no longer in a cast. He was last reported wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and a carrying a blue backpack. He likes to explore the trails and woods off of the bike path in Yarmouth and Dennis. He has also been known to frequent Old Townhouse Park (Peter Homer Park) and Sandy Pond. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department. 508-775-0445 ext 0.
Yarmouth Police seek missing juvenile
May 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
