YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is currently investigating a series of taggings/graffiti in town at several locations. This rash of vandalism has been done to buildings, fixtures, fences, US flags, historical sights and trees, to name a few. The tagging also includes racial slurs and derogatory words about women. The pictures with this post are only a few of the things that have been defaced. The Yarmouth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for this acts of vandalism. Anyone with information may call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 x2134. Anonymity requests will be honored.
Photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN
Yarmouth Police seek public help in tagging incidents
March 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
