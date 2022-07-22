Yarmouth Police seek suspect accused of exposing himself



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male in the attached pictures. The male was involved in an incident on July 15th at 4:50 PM near the Bank of America ATM in South Yarmouth.

The reporting party stated that the male exposed himself to her while sitting in his car. The vehicle was described as a dark grey or blue SUV with a bike rack.

The suspect was also involved in a similar incident in the Town of Hanson on the same date later in the evening.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 x 0.