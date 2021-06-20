You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police seek suspect in theft at Bass River Car Wash

Yarmouth Police seek suspect in theft at Bass River Car Wash

June 19, 2021


YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at the Bass River Car Wash and is looking to identify the individual pictured, operating a blue pickup truck, in regards to the incident. Any information should be directed to, Officer Ryan Brule at:
rbrule@yarmouth.ma.us or 508-775-0445 x2372.

