Yarmouth Police seeking info on illegal dumping of 32 mattresses

August 24, 2020

Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are seeking information regarding the dumping of 32 mattresses and box springs at the Moose Lodge parking lot in South Yarmouth between 9 PM on August 23rd and 1245 PM on August 24th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Marino at the Yarmouth Police Department 508-775-0445 ext. 2334

