Yarmouth Police seize fentanyl during search warrant

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday November 24th, at approximately 6:22 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located on West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of this address. During the search, members of the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit and the Narcotics Division seized a quantity of narcotics believed to be fentanyl, a large sum of cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia. The street value of the fentanyl seized is estimated at over nine thousand dollars.

The following individuals were located at the scene and arrested. Both suspects were transported to the Yarmouth Police Department and held on bail for court.

Christopher Gaspar, 34, of West Yarmouth was charged with Trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Carloes Cintrol, 33 of West Yarmouth was charged with possession of a Class A substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445