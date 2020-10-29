Yarmouth Police seize fentanyl during search warrant



YARMOUTH – On Wednesday October 28th, at approximately 9:30 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located on Bryar Lane in Yarmouth. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of this address. During the search, members of the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit and the Narcotics Division seized a quantity of narcotics believed to be fentanyl, cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

The following individuals were located at the scene and arrested. All three were transported to the Yarmouth Police Department and held on bail for court.

Arrest: Japan Anderson, 22

Charges: Trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, warrant arrest (assault with a dangerous weapon, warrant arrest (armed home invasion), warrant arrest (robbery).

Arrest: Michael Nunez, 21, of Leominster, MA

Charges: Trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Arrest: Joshua L. Sullivan, Joshua, 40, of Yarmouth

Charges: Trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, warrant arrest (MV infractions).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445