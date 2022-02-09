You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police seize trafficking weight narcotics as they execute 2nd search warrant in as many days

Yarmouth Police seize trafficking weight narcotics as they execute 2nd search warrant in as many days

February 9, 2022

Quintavious Calhoun

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday February 8, 2022, at approximately 2:35 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department and Massachusetts State Police served a search warrant at a local motel in Yarmouth. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of a room rented by the target of the investigation.

During the search, members of the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit, Narcotics Division, Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Task Force and K9 Gauge located a large quantity of narcotics believed to be crack cocaine with a weight of approximately 120 grams. Also seized was $13,400 in cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

The following individual was arrested at the scene.
Arrest: Calhoun, Quintavious
Address: Broadwell Ave Calhoun Falls, SC
Age: 32
Charges: Cocaine trafficking in 100 grams or more
Drug Possession- Class B

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police

This incident comes on the heals of another bust in Yarmouth on Monday.

