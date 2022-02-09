Yarmouth Police seize trafficking weight narcotics as they execute 2nd search warrant in as many days

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday February 8, 2022, at approximately 2:35 PM, law enforcement officers with the Yarmouth Police Department and Massachusetts State Police served a search warrant at a local motel in Yarmouth. The search warrant pertained to the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of a room rented by the target of the investigation.

During the search, members of the Proactive Anti-Crime Unit, Narcotics Division, Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Task Force and K9 Gauge located a large quantity of narcotics believed to be crack cocaine with a weight of approximately 120 grams. Also seized was $13,400 in cash and items believed to be drug paraphernalia.

The following individual was arrested at the scene.

Arrest: Calhoun, Quintavious

Address: Broadwell Ave Calhoun Falls, SC

Age: 32

Charges: Cocaine trafficking in 100 grams or more

Drug Possession- Class B

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

Media release and photos furnished by Yarmouth Police

This incident comes on the heals of another bust in Yarmouth on Monday.