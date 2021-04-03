YARMOUTH – Chief Frank Frederickson is proud to announce the graduation of Sergeant Michael Wells from the Roger Williams University Command Training, First Line Supervisor Program. Coursework addressed contemporary concepts of management and leadership relevant to the responsibilities of the first line supervisor in a modern criminal justice agency. During the two week program the students discussed topics such as leadership and management principles, problem-solving, organizational and interpersonal communications, labor relations and ethic decision-making. Congratulations Sergeant Wells.
Yarmouth Police sergeant graduates First Line Supervisor Program
April 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Community Forum Examines Water Quality and Protections
- State Updates Medical Conditions for COVID Vaccine Eligibility
- Two Cape Symphony Youth Members Make State Orchestra
- March Hiring Accelerated to 916K, Yet Many Jobs Remain Lost
- After Lizard Hitchhiker, ARL Warns About Animal Stowaways
- Fully Vaccinated Can Travel Again, Says New CDC Guidance
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan Of Sustainable Practices
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Munir Ahmed With Community Health Center Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – State Representative Dylan Fernandes
- Pressley, Warren Push Biden to Nix $50,000 in Student Debt
- Women United Offers Thousands in Grant Funding
- COVID Task Force Anticipates Busy Summer, Watching Increased Cases
- Vessel Safety Checks to Continue During Pandemic