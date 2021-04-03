You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police sergeant graduates First Line Supervisor Program

Yarmouth Police sergeant graduates First Line Supervisor Program

April 3, 2021

Sgt. Michael Wells
Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – Chief Frank Frederickson is proud to announce the graduation of Sergeant Michael Wells from the Roger Williams University Command Training, First Line Supervisor Program. Coursework addressed contemporary concepts of management and leadership relevant to the responsibilities of the first line supervisor in a modern criminal justice agency. During the two week program the students discussed topics such as leadership and management principles, problem-solving, organizational and interpersonal communications, labor relations and ethic decision-making. Congratulations Sergeant Wells.

