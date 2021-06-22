YARMOUTH – The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department would like to thank Sergeant Gerard “Gerry” Britt for his 33 years of dedicated service to the Town of Yarmouth. Sergeant Britt retired on Friday, June 18th. Sergeant Britt served as a patrol officer, field training officer and supervisor, department instructor, peer support member and supervisor, drug recognition expert, and patrol supervisor. Congratulations and best of luck in your retirement!
Yarmouth Police Sergeant retires after 33 years
June 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cooperative Bank Foundation Trust Announces $18,000 in Grants
- New Tidal Energy Testing to be Conducted in Cape Cod Canal
- Rally Planned to Protest Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Lodging Trade Group Eases Face Covering and Social Distancing Requirements
- Cape Cod Chamber to Host Virtual Ransomware Webinar
- Doug the Quahog Predicts 100 Days of Summer
- Ransomware Gangs Get Paid Off as Officials Struggle for Fix
- Two seriously injured in Falmouth rollover crash
- Pandemic-Delayed Surgeries Share Blame for Blood Shortage
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Awards Three Grants
- Cape Cod National Seashore Preparing for Busy Summer Season
- Shark Challenge Week Remains Virtual for Second Year
- Job Gains Continue in Massachusetts