Yarmouth Police Sergeant retires after 33 years



YARMOUTH – The men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department would like to thank Sergeant Gerard “Gerry” Britt for his 33 years of dedicated service to the Town of Yarmouth. Sergeant Britt retired on Friday, June 18th. Sergeant Britt served as a patrol officer, field training officer and supervisor, department instructor, peer support member and supervisor, drug recognition expert, and patrol supervisor. Congratulations and best of luck in your retirement!

