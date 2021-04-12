You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon remembered 3 years after being shot and killed in the line of duty

Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon remembered 3 years after being shot and killed in the line of duty

April 12, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police and people across the Cape are pausing to remember Sgt. Sean Gannon. Sgt. Gannon was shot and killed three years ago today on April 12th, 2018.

