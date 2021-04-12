YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police and people across the Cape are pausing to remember Sgt. Sean Gannon. Sgt. Gannon was shot and killed three years ago today on April 12th, 2018.
Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon remembered 3 years after being shot and killed in the line of duty
April 12, 2021
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police and people across the Cape are pausing to remember Sgt. Sean Gannon. Sgt. Gannon was shot and killed three years ago today on April 12th, 2018.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Colleges Divided over Requiring Student Vaccinations
- Massachusetts Vehicle Inspection System Down Another Week
- Ridership Picking up on CCRTA Routes
- Local Politicians to Discuss Cape Cod Issues
- Cape Cod Facing Drought Conditions
- Cape Cod Commission Introduces Series To Help Businesses
- School Districts Receive Record Funding from State
- Coast Guard Warns About Cold Waters after Multiple Rescues
- Study Finds Cape Sharks Spend Half Their Time in Shallow Waters
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Awards Outstanding Bigs
- Youth Commission to Host Virtual Job Fair
- Pandemic Brings Major Increase in Gift Card-Related Scams
- Centerville, Barnstable Road Work Starts Monday