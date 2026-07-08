Yarmouth Police welcome three new officers to the force

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: The Yarmouth Police Department is pleased to welcome our newest police officers: Officers Pawlina, Morrison, and Cimino.

Tuesday night, the officers were officially sworn in before the Yarmouth Select Board, marking the beginning of their careers with the Yarmouth Police Department.

Officer Madison Pawlina is a graduate of the East Falmouth Police Academy, where she was elected President of her class, graduating on May 8, 2026. She earned a master’s degree in social work from Bridgewater State University. Prior to joining the department, Officer Pawlina served as a Town of Yarmouth lifeguard and received a Lifesaving Award in 2020 and the Sons of the American Revolution Community Service Award in 2019 for multiple rescues.

Officer Jason Cimino is also a graduate of the East Falmouth Police Academy, graduating on May 8, 2026. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Roger Williams University. Before coming to the Yarmouth Police Department, Officer Cimino worked in sales and served as a part-time dispatcher for the Town of West Bridgewater.

Officer Joseph Morrison joins the department as a lateral transfer from the Sandwich Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer. He is a graduate of the 78th Recruit Officer Course at the Plymouth Police Academy.

All three officers are currently in our 13-week Field Training Program and, upon completion, will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

We sincerely appreciate the continued support of the Town Administration and the incredible Yarmouth community as we continue to build a strong and dedicated police department.

Please join us in congratulating Officers Pawlina, Morrison, and Cimino, along with their families, on this significant accomplishment.

Welcome to the YPD!