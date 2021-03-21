You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth Port crash injures one

Yarmouth Port crash injures one

March 21, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – At 6:30 PM Sunday evening, there was a two vehicle crash on Route 6A at Weir Road in Yarmouth Port. A GMC pickup truck and Toyota sedan collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 