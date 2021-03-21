YARMOUTH PORT – At 6:30 PM Sunday evening, there was a two vehicle crash on Route 6A at Weir Road in Yarmouth Port. A GMC pickup truck and Toyota sedan collided. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Yarmouth Port crash injures one
March 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
