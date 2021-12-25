Yarmouth Port man arrested for OUI after crashing into a telephone pole and fleeing the scene



YARMOUTH – On Friday at approximately 8:50 PM, the Yarmouth Police were dispatched to Setucket Road in Yarmouth Port for a report of a motor vehicle vs. telephone pole crash. Callers reported that after the crash the operator of the vehicle drove off in the direction of the Town of Dennis. The force of the crash snapped the telephone pole and downed primary wires resulting in the closure of Setucket Road.

Investigating Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle who confirmed that the vehicle was being operated by her boyfriend. Officers were able to track the operator to a residence on Pine Street in Yarmouth Port. The operator was identified as Ian Sullivan, 44 years old, from Yarmouth Port.

Sullivan was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Yarmouth Police Department where he was processed.

Sullivan was charged with the following:

Ch. 90 Sec. 24, Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol 3d Offense

Ch. 90 Sec. 24, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Ch. 90 Sec. 24, Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, Dennis Police, Brewster Police, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with the investigation.