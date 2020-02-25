Yarmouth Port man pleads guilty and is sentenced to 8 years for child rape



BARNSTABLE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that on February 25, 2020, Clayton A. Robbins (d.o.b. 08/05/1981) of Yarmouth Port, plead guilty in Barnstable Superior court to six felony indictments for Rape of a Child and Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under Fourteen. The cases involved two separate victims. The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

The Honorable Judge Thomas J. Perrino sentenced Robbins to 8 to 8 years and one day in state prison on the four Rape of a Child convictions. The Judge imposed an eight year probationary term on one of the Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under Fourteen convictions, to run concurrent with the committed sentence. On the remaining Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under Fourteen conviction, the Judge imposed 3 years probation from and after the committed portion of the sentence. As part of his probation, Robbins will be required to register as a sex offender, be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet, stay away and have no contact with the victims and any child under sixteen. He is also required to attend and complete sex offender treatment.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable, Dennis and Yarmouth Police Departments and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessica M. Croker.