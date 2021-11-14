You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Yarmouth restaurant evacuated after smoke discovered in basement

Yarmouth restaurant evacuated after smoke discovered in basement

November 14, 2021

YARMOUTH – A South Yarmouth restaurant was evacuated for a time after smoke reportedly began filling the basement. Firefighters were called the the Hearth ‘n Kettle on Route 28 early Sunday afternoon. An electrical inspector was called to check the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 