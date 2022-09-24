Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee announces monthly Resource Drop-in Night



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Substance Awareness Committee with the support of the District Attorney of the Cape and Islands’ office and the Family Table Collaborative is excited to announce a monthly Resource Drop-in Night to connect members of the community who are struggling with substance use disorder, with resource providers from across the region.

Drop-in Night is a safe space to connect with local substance use disorder treatment providers and support agencies. Representatives can help you navigate access to treatment,

counseling and education for individuals and families struggling with substance use.

The Drop-In nights will be every last Wednesday of the month from 5:00- 7:00.

September 28th, October 26th, and November 30th are the first three dates.

Food and childcare will be provided in a discrete, safe environment.

Organizations represented will include Duffy Health Center, Gosnold, PIER Recovery, FIRST Steps Together, Learn to Cope, Yarmouth Comprehensive Treatment Center, AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod, Parents Supporting Parents, and more!

Location: Family Table Collaborative, 1338 Rte. 28, South Yarmouth

Visit YSAC’s Facebook Page or Instagram for updates. Questions Email [email protected]