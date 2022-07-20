Yarmouth woman among ten arrested in Southeastern Massachusetts fentanyl trafficking conspiracy



BOSTON, MA – Ten individuals were arrested today for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. During today’s arrests, 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash and were seized from target locations.

According to the charging documents, in March 2021, law enforcement began investigating a DTO led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Intercepted communications on numerous cellphones allegedly identified Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez and Alfredo Rodriguez as members of the DTO who conspired with Ortiz-Alcantara to regularly distribute multi-kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River. According to court documents, at the time of their arrest this morning, Cabreja Jimenez and Rodriguez had barricaded themselves in a back bedroom of the stash house upon the arrival of law enforcement.

The investigation also identified Rebecca Bartholomew, Edwin Collazo, Jason Cruz, Michael Pacheco and Jose Santiago as alleged regular DTO customers who re-distributed fentanyl to their own local customer bases in areas including Cape Cod and New Bedford. As part of the conspiracy, it is alleged that members of the DTO, under Ortiz-Alcantara’s management and control, conducted drug transactions with these regular customers in public areas – including in the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots. It is also alleged that on at least one occasion, members of the DTO transported drugs concealed in cereal boxes while accompanied by a child. Over 500 grams of suspected fentanyl was seized during the investigation through controlled purchases and drug seizures.

The following defendants were arrested today and charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara, 36, of Providence, R.I.;

Mario Rafael Dominguez-Ortiz, 24, of Cranston, R.I.;

Yeury Francisco Garcia-Rodriguez, a/k/a “Benjamin Osorio Pizarro,” 32, of Providence, R.I.;

Rebecca Bartholomew, 36, of Yarmouth;

Jose Santiago, 45, of New Bedford;

Edwin Collazo, 26, of New Bedford;

Jason Cruz, 41, of New Bedford;

Michael Pacheco, 43, of Taunton;

Rafael Cesar Cabreja Jimenez; and

Alfredo Rodriguez.

“Today’s coordinated law enforcement operation disrupted an organization we believe served as a hub for the distribution of illegal and deadly narcotics in Southeastern Massachusetts and into Rhode Island,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “The opioid crisis has resulted in far too much harm and far too many deaths in our Commonwealth. My office will not relent in pursuing those who make a living off pumping poisonous fentanyl into our communities – violators will be identified, prosecuted, incarcerated and put out of business. I commend our federal, state and local law enforcement partners for their exceptional collaboration that led to today’s arrests and brought this case to fruition.”

“Opioid abuse is at epidemic levels in New England,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities here in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Let these arrests serve as an example to those who distribute poisons like fentanyl. The DEA will aggressively pursue and hold you accountable. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

U.S. Attorney Rollins, DEA SAC Boyle, New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira and Fairhaven Police Chief Michael J. Myers made the announcement today. Special assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; Homeland Security Investigations; Bristol County Sherriff’s Office; and Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro, Scituate, Yarmouth, Providence (R.I.) and West Warwick (R.I.) Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.