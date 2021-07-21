You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / YPD investigating vandalism at Parkers River Beach in South Yarmouth

YPD investigating vandalism at Parkers River Beach in South Yarmouth

July 21, 2021


YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, the Yarmouth Police received a report of vandalism to the bathhouse at Parkers River Beach in South Yarmouth. The vandalism was discovered by a Town employee. It is believed that the vandalism took place during the late evening hours on July 19th and the early morning hours of July 20th. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 