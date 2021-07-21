YPD investigating vandalism at Parkers River Beach in South Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, the Yarmouth Police received a report of vandalism to the bathhouse at Parkers River Beach in South Yarmouth. The vandalism was discovered by a Town employee. It is believed that the vandalism took place during the late evening hours on July 19th and the early morning hours of July 20th. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ex 0.