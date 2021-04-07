YPD rolls out a safer and more environmentally friendly cruiser

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police introduce their newest cruiser “J11”. J11 is the newest cruiser in the fleet and it comes with added features that will help keep the officers safe and improve the environment.

The new Ford Hybrid Utility Cruiser may save an estimated $2400 a year in fuel costs and reduced emissions by switching to from gas to electric when the cruiser is idling. On-board electrical equipment can be powered using the lithium-ion hybrid battery, allowing the gasoline engine to shut off – running only intermittently to charge the battery.

The cruiser is also engineered to withstand a 75 mph rear impact, a feature that will help keep our officers much safer if involved in a rear end collision.

The department plans to replace all aging cruisers with the more fuel efficient hybrids in the future.