YPD seeks help identifying illegal dumpers



YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is seeking assistance with identifying the individual(s) responsible for illegally dumping a couch and other trash at the cranberry bog off of West Yarmouth Road. The incident is under investigation by Officer Eric Rondina. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Rondina at 508-775-0445 ex 2194 or erondina@yarmouth.ma.us

Photo by Yarmouth Police/CWN