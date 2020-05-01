You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / YPD seeks help identifying illegal dumpers

YPD seeks help identifying illegal dumpers

May 1, 2020


YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is seeking assistance with identifying the individual(s) responsible for illegally dumping a couch and other trash at the cranberry bog off of West Yarmouth Road. The incident is under investigation by Officer Eric Rondina. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Rondina at 508-775-0445 ex 2194 or erondina@yarmouth.ma.us
Photo by Yarmouth Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 