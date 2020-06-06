YPD seeks info after wood chips dumped on elderly couple’s yard who were then charged them to remove it



YARMOUTH – On Wednesday June 3, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:45 PM, someone illegally dumped a fresh pile of wood chips on the front lawn of an elderly couple on Captain Chase Rd. A witness stated that a green dump style truck with writing on a door backed onto the lawn and dumped the load and left into Captains Village.

The elderly couple were then charged an exorbitant amount of money to remove the woodchips. The Yarmouth Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have information about who dumped the wood chips, including those that had trees cut and chipped that day in the area, that may have witnessed the dumping, or those that have cameras that may have captured the truck or responsible person(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Officer Erica Wenberg at: 508-775-0445 x2352 or ewenberg@yarmouth.ma.us Thank you!