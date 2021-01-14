A Christmas Wishes Thank You

Many thanks to Mid-Cape Home Centers and our kind and generous listeners for supporting our Christmas Wishes program with Child and Family Services in Hyannis. Over 185 local families -our friends and neighbors- had a very special holiday thanks to you. We’ll never forget the gentleman who dropped of 30 bikes, the woman who crafted (and filled) 50 Christmas stockings or the sponsor families who selected families which mirrored their own. For all sponsors, your gifts were thoughtfully and carefully selected and much appreciated.

The clinicians at CFS have received so many notes of gratitude from the families that we’ve posted some of them here. Thank you again for supporting such a powerful program; we’re already looking forward to Christmas Wishes 2021!