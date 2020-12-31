You are here: Home / Community / Beautiful December Skies…Sunrise And Sunset!

Beautiful December Skies…Sunrise And Sunset!

December 31, 2020

The colorful December skies have been brilliant the past few days during sunrise and sunset…here are some of my favorite images.     Enjoy!

Beautiful December Skies...Sunrise & Sunset

By Spencer Kennard

As a child, spending summers in North Truro, I thought Cape Cod began at the Wellfleet Drive-In and ended at Provincetown.  As a photographer, I now know that all the Cape towns leading to the canal have their own unique beauty and charm.

Roughly 30 years ago, I had the good fortune to work with the legendary photographer Dick Kelsey and as owner of Kelsey-Kennard have specialized in aerial photography as well as landscape/scenic, portraits, weddings, and photographing events on the Cape, the Islands, and beyond.

Photographs from our Gallery in Chatham are displayed in homes and businesses locally and world-wide.

Besides photography I also enjoy boating/ fishing (fish are usually very safe when I’m out there,) gardening and tennis.  Cape Cod is a very special place and I look forward to sharing my images with you as I travel about.

