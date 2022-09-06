You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Millway Beach

PHOTOS: Millway Beach

September 6, 2022

Millway Beach in Barnstable was cool and windy the day we visited.

It’s a nice stretch of sand to take a morning walk, and it offers a small parking lot and restrooms.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at [email protected]

Millway Beach

Image 1 of 12

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 