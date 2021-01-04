State Launching Campaign to Help Fight Substance Addictions

HYANNIS- Following a recent increase in substance abuse overdose deaths, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is opening a new chapter in the #StateWithoutStigMA campaign.

Many individuals with substance abuse problems are reluctant to seek out help due to social prejudices.

Stress from various hardships caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic have also taken a significant toll on those with substance abuse disorders.

The #StateWithoutStigMA campaign seeks to diminish the stigma around those that have these disorders.

The next part of the campaign is focusing on an approach through the media featuring different individuals speaking on their support of the campaign’s goals.

“Throughout the pandemic, this administration has never lost sight that the loneliness, desperation, and economic toll of COVID-19 can and does have a disproportionate impact on people with substance use disorders and people who are working towards recovery,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

This phase of the campaign will run through the end of February and is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Opioid Response federal grant.

Maura Macdonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter