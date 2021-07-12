We recently celebrated July 4th by asking listeners to send in their patriotic photographs. Whether it’s decorating their house, flying the flag on their car, cute patriotic pets or even dressing up in an Uncle Sam outfit, we wanted to see creativity and positive patriotic feelings. Here are some of our favorites!
July 4th Photo Contest
July 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Booster with US Officials
- Yarmouth Plans For New Park Project
- FY2022 Budget Sent to Governor Baker for Approval
- Registration Opens for Cotuit Craft Fest
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Back in Business
- Rabies Vaccination to Storm Cape Region
- Elsa Visits Cape Cod With High Winds and Rain
- Truro Joins Other Towns in Bottle Ban
- Mashpee Planning Board Raises Questions About Commons Plan
- State Invests in Summer Fun
- Orleans Beach to Reopen with Habitat-Friendly Restrictions
- More Competition: Biden Signs Order Targeting Big Business
- Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Final OK to $48.1B State Budget