Operation Flags For Vets, November 5, 2022

On an unseasonably warm morning, the community gathered to carry out a tradition started by Gold Star Father, Paul Monti. He wanted to place a flag at his son, Sgt 1st Class Jared C Monti’s grave at the National Cemetery in Bourne for Memorial Day many years ago. He was told decorations were not allowed. Paul spent many passionate years fighting for the right to not only place a flag at his son’s grave, but for every family to place a flag at their own loved one’s grave. He won.

For many years, Paul, along with a group of volunteers, veterans and other civic groups have met at the National Cemetery and place flags at each grave twice a year, on Memorial Day and again for Veterans Day. The flags are allowed to remain in place for 1 week. At the end of the week, volunteers again gather to respectfully collect the flags and place them in storage.

Paul Monti passed away in August, and despite his absence, his family, friends and community members gathered again to place flags at each marker. Governor Charlie Baker was on hand, as well, to greet members of the crowd and also share the story of when he first met Paul.

Paul’s daughter, and Gold Star sister to Jared Monti read the following poem:

“It is the Soldier, not the minister

Who has given us freedom of religion.

It is the Soldier, not the reporter

Who has given us freedom of the press.

It is the Soldier, not the poet

Who has given us freedom of speech.

It is the Soldier, not the campus organizer

Who has given us freedom to protest.

It is the Soldier, not the lawyer

Who has given us the right to a fair trial.

It is the Soldier, not the politician

Who has given us the right to vote.

It is the Soldier who salutes the flag,

Who serves beneath the flag,

And whose coffin is draped by the flag,

Who allows the protester to burn the flag.”