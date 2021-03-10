You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: An Afternoon at Chapaquoit Beach

March 10, 2021

Taking an afternoon stroll on the beaches on the Cape is always a great idea.

We spent the afternoon at Chapaquoit Beach in Falmouth and were not disappointed.

Beautiful blue skies with no wind made it a perfect walk!

Chapaquoit Beach

By Ann Luongo

