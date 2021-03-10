PHOTOS: An Afternoon at Chapaquoit Beach

Taking an afternoon stroll on the beaches on the Cape is always a great idea.
We spent the afternoon at Chapaquoit Beach in Falmouth and were not disappointed.
Beautiful blue skies with no wind made it a perfect walk!
Taking an afternoon stroll on the beaches on the Cape is always a great idea.
We spent the afternoon at Chapaquoit Beach in Falmouth and were not disappointed.
Beautiful blue skies with no wind made it a perfect walk!
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media