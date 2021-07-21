The Barnstable County fair is a not-to-be-missed summer family tradition that brings wholesome fun, unique food and great music to families. Take a look at some of the great rides and attractions featured at the Fair this year!
PHOTOS: Barnstable County Fair 2021 Rides & Attractions
July 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Awards $7.5M in Grants to Improve Child Care Sites
- East Coast Bird Illness Worries MassWildlife Officials
- Baker Pushes for $2.9 Billion in COVID Relief
- Cape Cod Organizations Selected for ‘Healthy Summer Jobs’ Funding
- Harwich Fire Department Switches Foams Due to Environmental Concerns
- COVID Vaccinations Available to Barnstable County Fairgoers
- Falmouth Pond Tests Show Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria
- COVID Outbreak Reported in Yarmouth Nursing Home
- Boston Asks Provincetown Visitors to Isolate, Get Virus Test
- Commission Meets to Review Controversial State Seal, Flag
- FBI Releases Trove of Records on Gangster ‘Whitey’ Bulger
- State Using $186M of COVID Funds for Health Care, Workforce
- Cape Cod Still Facing Drought as Rest of State Improves