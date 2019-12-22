You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Barnstable Great Marsh

PHOTOS: Barnstable Great Marsh

December 22, 2019

The water was quite calm out at Barnstable Great Marsh recently.

This are is great for scenic photos!

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Barnstable Great Marsh

About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


