PHOTOS: Bonfire & Moonlighters Concert at Craigville Beach

Centerville Civic Association ended it’s Old Home Week Saturday with a concert and bonfire at Craigville Beach.

Beachgoers brought picnic dinners, and enjoyed listening and dancing to the music of The Moonlighters.

The night ended with a beautiful sunset and bonfire.

Centerville’s Old Home Week has been a tradition which started in 1904.

The week-long celebration includes concerts, vendor fair, antique car show, 5K road race, and ends the week with the annual bonfire & concert at Craigville Beach.

Any donations received during the events are for the Families in Need Fund.