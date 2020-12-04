PHOTOS: Craigville Beach

We were out at Craigville Beach recently.
While the views make it look like it could be summer, the cold air begs to differ.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
We were out at Craigville Beach recently.
While the views make it look like it could be summer, the cold air begs to differ.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media