PHOTOS: Del Deo Back in Dune Shack Home

94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo has returned to the Outer Cape dune shack he has occupied and maintained for over seven decades after reaching a deal with federal officials from the Department of the Interior and the Cape Cod National Seashore to stay 5 more years.

Del Deo Dune Shack Tatiana Del Deo ©2023