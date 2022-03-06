You are here: Home / Community / Photos From The 16th Annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022

Photos From The 16th Annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022

March 6, 2022

It was a beautiful day for the Cape Community to come together to “Scatter Joy” with the 16th Annual Cape Cod Saint Patrick’s Parade along Rte 28 in Yarmouth!

Cape Cod St. Patrick's Parade 2022

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 23

by MB

Special Thank you to Matt Bolinder and Rebecca Romo for taking so many great pictures! 

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 