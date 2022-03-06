Photos From The 16th Annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022

It was a beautiful day for the Cape Community to come together to “Scatter Joy” with the 16th Annual Cape Cod Saint Patrick’s Parade along Rte 28 in Yarmouth!
Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.
