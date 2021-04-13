PHOTOS: Gorgeous Blue Skies at Colonial Acres Beach

The blue skies finally arrived when we visited Colonial Acres Beach in Yarmouth.
With no one around and the sun shining brightly, you could feel that summer was almost here.
Check it out in Yarmouth at 146 Standish Way.
The blue skies finally arrived when we visited Colonial Acres Beach in Yarmouth.
With no one around and the sun shining brightly, you could feel that summer was almost here.
Check it out in Yarmouth at 146 Standish Way.
Ann Luongo has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2021 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media