PHOTOS: Harwich Port

The village of Harwich Port is both charming and historic.
On sunny days, it’s the perfect place to stroll, grab a bite to eat, and window shop.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
The village of Harwich Port is both charming and historic.
On sunny days, it’s the perfect place to stroll, grab a bite to eat, and window shop.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media