You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Harwich Port

PHOTOS: Harwich Port

April 28, 2020

The village of Harwich Port is both charming and historic.

On sunny days, it’s the perfect place to stroll, grab a bite to eat, and window shop.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.

Harwich Port

Image 1 of 20

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 