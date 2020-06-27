You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Hen Cove, Bourne

PHOTOS: Hen Cove, Bourne

June 27, 2020

Hen Cove is a small stretch of beach overlooking a small harbor.

Located in a residential area, it offers only a few parking spots, but beautiful views.

About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


