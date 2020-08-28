You are here: Home / Community / PHOTOS: Menauhant Beach, Falmouth

PHOTOS: Menauhant Beach, Falmouth

August 28, 2020

Falmouth’s Menauhant Beach is a great spot for walking, swimming, and collecting shells.

Slipper shells, in particular, are strewn all over the beach.

If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digital@ccb-media.com.

Menauhant Beach

Image 1 of 10

Filed Under: Community, Photos
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 