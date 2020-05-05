PHOTOS: Mid-Cape Home Centers Shows Support at Falmouth Hospital

Mid-Cape Home Centers Shows Support at Falmouth Hospital Image 1 of 7

Mid-Cape Home Centers has been showing their support for essential workers.

Last week, they were in Hyannis with the Hyannis Fire Department to show their support at Cape Cod Hospital, and today, they were in Falmouth.

Mid-Cape Home Centers is in its 125th year of business on Cape Cod and the South Shore. Today more than ever, Mid-Cape is dedicated to providing the building supplies that will help southeastern Massachusetts remain one of the best places to live in America. More than just a lumber and building supply company, Mid-Cape’s specialty is experience that builds.

Mid-Cape has been navigating the unusual circumstances that many local essential businesses are facing during this time. They have been adjusting policies on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis to immediately reflect the Orders and calls-to-action that have been put in place by Governor Charlie Baker, the CDC and the Federal Governments. Mid-Cape Home Centers has managed to move to a fully operational, call-in/curbside pick-up business model. They would like the community and their team members to know that this transition, although temporary, could not have gone so smoothly if it wasn’t for the incredible efforts put forth by the individuals on both sides of the business.

Although it is not currently “business as usual”, Mid-Cape is here to do whatever they can to help our community, whether it be a friendly team member’s face at curbside pick-up, or a 10 foot banner lifted in the air by a 42 foot truck!