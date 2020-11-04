PHOTOS: Prince Cove Marina

This gallery is of Prince Cove Marina in Marstons Mills.
The reflection of the sun on the surface of the water looks amazing!
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
This gallery is of Prince Cove Marina in Marstons Mills.
The reflection of the sun on the surface of the water looks amazing!
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, please let us know by emailing digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media