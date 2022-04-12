PHOTOS: The Clothesline Project 2022

Something may have caught your eye recently as you drove to or from the Hyannis Youth And Community Center. Across the street, on Bearses Way, there is a building with grey shingles and a small parking lot. At the edge of the parking lot, along the street, strung on a clothesline are several brightly colored t-shirts. This is The Clothesline Project, hung with great care in front of Independence House.

The Clothesline Project 2022 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 12

This visual display is a vehicle for women affected by violence to express their emotions by decorating a shirt. They then hang the shirt on a clothesline to be viewed by others as testimony to the problem of violence against women.

The first Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1990 when a member of the Cape Cod’s Women’s Defense Agenda learned that during the same time 58,000 soldiers were killed in the Vietnam War, 51,000 U.S. women were killed by the men who claimed to love them.

Independence House was gifted the Clothesline Project in 2016 by Carol Chichetto who managed the exhibit since its inception in 1990. It contains over a thousand shirts now dating back to the origin of the project and remains as a permanent Independence House exhibit that travels across Cape Cod each year displayed at select locations.

Independence House is the only comprehensive community-based organization on Cape Cod providing free and confidential specialized services and widespread programs for children (ages 5+), teens, adults and the later-in-life community who are survivors of, or impacted by domestic or sexual violence.