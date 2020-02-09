PHOTOS: Woodneck Beach

Woodneck Beach in Falmouth is a great place to go exploring.
The sand is littered with rocks and slipper shells, and there’s plenty of parking.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Woodneck Beach in Falmouth is a great place to go exploring.
The sand is littered with rocks and slipper shells, and there’s plenty of parking.
If you have a spot you’d like us to photograph, email us at digitalteam@ccb-media.com.
Copyright © 2020 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media