What A Day At The Barnstable Police & Fire Departments Kids Day!

August 15, 2021

It was a great day for the community to come together and have some fun! Here are some pictures from the annual Barnstable Kids Day held on the grounds of Barnstable High School! 

Barnstable Kids Day 2021

