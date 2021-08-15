It was a great day for the community to come together and have some fun! Here are some pictures from the annual Barnstable Kids Day held on the grounds of Barnstable High School!
What A Day At The Barnstable Police & Fire Departments Kids Day!
August 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Symphony Opens Ticket Sales for New Season
- Navy’s New Combat Ship Named In Honor Of Nantucket
- Harwich Fire Department to Receive Hundreds of Thousands in Grants
- State Launches Program to Expand SNAP Accessibility
- Baker Announces New Federal Grant for Massachusetts Apprenticeships
- NOAA Updates Shark Management Process
- Sandwich Police, Fire and the Sheriff’s Office work to locate a missing 15-year-old autistic boy
- AAA Offers COVID-19 Travel Tips
- Barnstable County Resumes COVID Testing at Fairgrounds
- Invasive Pest Found In Worcester County
- Orleans Moving to Fill Vacant Select Board Seat
- Sunday Journal – Lucas Baybutt with the Massachusetts Oyster Project
- Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League