“Small Friends” Gets Big Grant from Rockland Trust

NANTUCKET – A $10,000 grant was recently given to Small Friends on Nantucket to help keep the childcare center running through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The grant comes from the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation.

Small Friends on Nantucket is a non-profit that relies on the fee provided by students to function.

With a reduced student capacity due to health concerns and guidelines, Small Friends lost a large amount of money.

Small Friends needed to provide each child with their own supplies so there would not be any danger of infection from sharing.

The extra supplies and a large volume of disinfectant materials were costs that the school did not have to account for in the past.

“We always are an organization of hope. You can’t not have hope when you walk into a building that’s filled with small children,” Jacqueline McGrady, Development Director of Small Friends on Nantucket remarked.

Thanks to the grant, Small Friends will be able to purchase many necessary materials and remain open through this difficult time.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter