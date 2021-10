Amy Leonardi heads up Cape Cod Moms, hosts a weekly web show The Parent Pod, and created the Falmouth Outdoor Learning Project. She is September’s Cape Codder of the Month. Thanks to the Campion-Leach Group, Amy will receive a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant to reward her for all she does for the community.

Have a listen to hear her reaction and learn more about the great work they are doing.