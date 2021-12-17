Are you an Mom who is overwhelmed with clutter? The Hot Mess Express wants to help!

Scrolling through Tik Tok, Jessica Oar immediately stopped on a video which showed a group of moms arrive at a house and take over: cleaning and organizing for an overwhelmed mom who was in need of a reset. At the end of the video were instructions to visit the Hot Mess Express Facebook group. Jess joined the group and after learning there’s wasn’t a local chapter she created her own. Rebecca Romo spoke to Jess about the mission of Hot Mess Express

If you’d like to join the local group to volunteer or nominate someone take a look at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/hmesouthernmass