Are you an Mom who is overwhelmed with clutter? The Hot Mess Express wants to help!

December 17, 2021

Scrolling through Tik Tok, Jessica Oar immediately stopped on a video which showed a group of moms arrive at a house and take over: cleaning and organizing for an overwhelmed mom who was in need of a reset. At the end of the video were instructions to visit the Hot Mess Express Facebook group. Jess joined the group and after learning there’s wasn’t a local chapter she created her own. Rebecca Romo spoke to Jess about the mission of Hot Mess Express 

If you’d like to join the local group to volunteer or nominate someone take a look at: 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/hmesouthernmass

About Rebecca Romo

Rebecca Romo hosts Feel Good Mornings weekday mornings from 6-10 am on 99.9 The Q. Originally from New Orleans, she moved to Cape to be with her husband a second generation Cape Codder.


