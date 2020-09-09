Every year, my timeline on social media is flooded with ‘Back to School’ photos. It’s always at the same theme – a child or teenager standing in front of door, sometime in a uniform, sometimes holding a sign, sometimes with a backpack. Sometimes the child is excited and smiling, or they’re a bit surly because they think they’re a little too old for this. Some of my friends have meticulously chosen the outfits or created boards with information to mark this day. Some parents are sad that their “babies” have grown up.

But, this year, everything is different.

I feel like I’ve used those words SO many times since March. I’ve run out of ways to say “uncertain times,” “flatten the curve,” “out of an abundance of caution,” and “all the necessary precautions.”

These times have been uncertain for all of us and parents have had to deal with so many things being up in the air. From childcare to schooling, plans are still being modified and updated.

I think you’re doing great. I have no doubt you are doing the best you can arranging childcare, keeping food on the table, navigating technology, and taking Back to School photos. You are accomplishing things, despite the chaos that surrounds us.

When you get ready for day one of the 20/21 school year, I hope you also pat yourself on the back. You made it through the summer, you made it through whatever you had to do to prepare for this school year and you’ll make through until day 180.