Cape Cod Conservatory Birthday Car Parade for Teacher

Alyson Anderson has celebrated 8 birthdays while teaching at Cape Cod Conservatory but it’s never been quite like this. While the majority of schools and child care centers across the country are closed, Alyson is still providing care as part of emergency child care services for essential workers. Yesterday at lunch, she went to the front of the building and was surprised to see that her coworkers had organized a “Birthday Car Parade” to show their appreciation and love for her. Over 40 cars drove past, with children and families she’s worked with over the years holding hand made signs, waving and singing Happy Birthday.

Rebecca Romo spoke to Alyson and Anne Kullas, director of Cape Cod Conservatory PreSchool about the birthday surprise. Listen to the interview below:

